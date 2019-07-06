Crime Insider: Police find car riddled with bullet holes; I-95 exit ramp closed

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting after a car riddled with bullet holes was found at the Maury Street exit along I-95 on Richmond’s Southside, according to Crime Insider sources.

VDOT reported that the northbound entrance ramp was closed at the Maury Street exit as of 11:25 p.m.

Police conformed to CBS 6 News that a woman was shot and has not life-threatening injuries.

Officers said that they do not yet know where the shooting happened.

Police said they are still early in their investigation.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.