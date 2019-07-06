Altaire Pharmaceuticals issues voluntary recall for multiple eye products sold at Walgreens

Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., issued a voluntary recall of five different products due to concerns about a “potential for nonsterility,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company is recalling over-the-counter drops, ointments and solutions meant for the eyes, or ophthalmic products that are specifically manufactured for and sold at Walgreens locations nationwide.

“Administration of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life threatening infections or death. To date, Altaire has received no reports of adverse events, nor has Altaire obtained any out of specifications results including Sterility testing, for the products,” according to the FDA website.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals can be reached with product questions and concerns at 1-800-258-2471, or e-mailing otcdruggist@aol.com.

A specific list of the items being recalled is available on the FDA website.

