2 killed, 3 injured in crash that closed I-95 Friday

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- Police have identified the two people who died in a single-vehicle accident that closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County Friday afternoon.

"A 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling north on I95 when the driver ran off of the right shoulder, struck the guardrail, over corrected, and over turned several times before coming to rest on the left shoulder," Virginia State Troopers tell CBS 6.

The 47-year old driver, Jahvante L. Winnagle, 24, of Hedgesville, WV., was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital with life threatening injuries.

A passenger in the Ford, Frederick L. Thomas, 47, of Hedgesville, WV., was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Thomas was not wearing a seat belt.

Another passenger in the Ford, Robert W. Rutherford Jr., 45, of Hedgesville, WV., was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Rutherford was not wearing a seat belt.

2 other passengers, an adult male and a juvenile male were transported to Mary Washington Hospital with minor injuries. Both of these passengers were wearing seat belts.

Charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

VSP was assisted by VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team, Spotsylvania Fire and EMS, Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, VDOT and DBI.