Virginia Beach family says someone pooped in driveway of their Oceanfront home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Liz McNulty’s husband took out the trash this morning to find a stinky surprise.

“There was a pile of human excrement, which was clearly human, behind my car,” McNulty told WTKR.

She says someone defecated on her driveway on 23rd Street at the Oceanfront Thursday. The family was out during the afternoon and didn’t notice it until Friday morning.

Her husband shoveled it into a bag.

“It’s just gross,” McNulty said.

Upon discovering the poop, the family went and checked out their Ring doorbell camera, which saves video of people who come close to their house. Other than them coming and going, a man is seen walking on their driveway towards the street just after 5 p.m.

He’s the only other person caught on camera that day, and video shows him looking back at the area where the poop was discovered, McNulty said. The camera didn’t turn on before then.

“In any direction, you can find a restroom, so there was no need for the guy to poop on our driveway,” she said.

McNulty is pretty lighthearted about it all, but wants to use the incident as a lesson on respect. “When you come down to the Oceanfront, we want you to have fun, but just respect the people that live here,” she said.

She is planning on speaking with police and posted what happened on community social media pages.

“What I really want is awareness and for him not to do something like that again,” she said. “Just find a public restroom. It’s gross.”