'Teen Mom' Amber Portwood arrested in domestic battery case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Teen Mom star Amber Portwood was arrested on a domestic battery charge in Indianapolis Friday morning.

According to the incident report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to her residence around 3:15 a.m. in response to a domestic disturbance.

Portwood is charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16, according to the incident report. The 29-year-old and her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, appeared on the show Teen Mom OG.

Portwood has two children, ages 1 and 10. The Anderson native rose to fame after appearing on the reality show 16 and Pregnant and its spinoff series, Teen Mom.

IMPD said officers talked to a man who said his live-in girlfriend, Portwood, assaulted him while they were having a disagreement. He was holding a 1-year-old child at the time, police said. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision. The Department of Child Services is also involved in the case, IMPD said.

Portwood has had previous brushes with the law. She was charged with domestic violence in 2010 after footage from the show prompted an investigation into abuse against her boyfriend.

In December 2011, she faced drug charges and was accused of violating her probation. She was given a five-year suspended sentence but failed to take a required blood test and eventually went to prison.

According to TMZ, she served 17 months in prison before being released for good behavior.