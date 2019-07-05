Stir up a cure for childhood Cancer 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- It’s that time of year to pour some delicious lemonade for a great cause with the annual Anthem LemonAid stand. Participants will distribute cups of lemonade in exchange for donations with 100% of all funds raised to short the great work of Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU to help kids fight Cancer. Amy Dickstein, Programs Director with the ‘Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ joins host Jessica Noll along with Roxanne Martin and her daughter Madison, who is currently being treated at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Register to host an Anthem LemonAid stand July 19th, 20th, and 21st atwww.AnthemLemonaid.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ANTHEM LEMONAID}