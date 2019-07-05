× Richbrau brewery returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The third iteration of one of the area’s oldest beer brands is up and running in Shockoe Bottom, as Richbrau Brewing opened for business Thursday at 5 S. 20th St.

The new brewery, from owners Matthew Mullett, Brian McCauley and Hank Schmidt, revives the Richbrau name that had been dormant since 2010 when the brand’s previous owners closed after 17 years in Shockoe Slip. Prior to that Richbrau was around for decades through the 1930’s and 1960’s.

Mullett, McCauley and Schmidt began their path to bring the brand back in 2016, when they purchased the Richbrau trademark. Last fall they secured a 4,300-square-foot former auto shop in Shockoe Bottom as their brewery’s new home and have been working on the space since then. The group put about $400,000 into the build out.

