PETERSBURG, Va. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Petersburg Friday night.

Officers found a man shot at the intersection of Mistletoe and Starke street, police said.

No details about the victim’s condition nor information about a suspect was released.

“This is an active investigation,” police posted on Facebook.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.