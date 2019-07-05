× Why Parney decided to GO BIG as Flying Squirrels host all-star game

RICHMOND, Va. — A minor league baseball all-star game hasn’t made a stop in Richmond since 1992, back in the days when The Diamond wasn’t considered aged and the city’s baseball team was the Triple-A Richmond Braves.

So when the decision was made to bring it back to town this summer, Richmond Flying Squirrels COO Todd “Parney” Parnell decided to go big.

Normally, minor league all-star games are two-day affairs with a home run derby on the first day and the all-star game the next.

Parney had other ideas in mind.

