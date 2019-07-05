Making Kitchen Magic with Ausar AriAnkh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- The Kitchen Magician, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh whips up a tasty Breakfast Gyro made with fresh ingredients. Chef Ausar is a fan-favorite here on Virginia This Morning and invites you to his upcoming event:

Event Details:

Saturday, July 6th 5-8 pm

Sunday, July 7th 12-pm

Firehouse 15

3011 Meadowbridge Rd.

Recipe:

Sautéed Mushrooms

· 2 pounds of sliced portabella mushrooms cleaned and ribbed

· 1 large onion diced

· 1 teaspoon of minced garlic

· 1 tablespoon of ground rosemary

· 1 tablespoon of ground marjoram

· Salt & Pepper to taste

Breakfast Potatoes

· 1 large Idaho potato half-moon sliced

· Salt & pepper to taste

· 1 small julienned onion

Tzatziki Sauce:

· 1 1/2 cups Greek Yogurt

· 2 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

· 1 Tablespoon Lemon Juice

· 1 Tablespoons Red Wine Vinegar

· 1-2 teaspoons Salt

· 1 teaspoon of fresh cracked black pepper

· 1 Tablespoons Fresh Dill diced

· 1 Garlic Cloves finely diced

· 1 cucumber seeded and diced

Greek Salad

· 3 Tomatoes diced

· 2 Cucumber peeled and diced

· 1/4 Red Onion diced

· 2 Tablespoons Fresh Italian Parsley diced

· 4 tablespoons of scallions sliced thin

· 1 Tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil

· Salt and Pepper to taste

· Feta Cheese

· 6 Greek Pita Breads Naan bread, or Flatbread

Scrambled Feta & Dill Eggs

· 8 eggs shelled and mixed

· 2 tablespoons of olive oil

· Salt and pepper to taste

· 1 cup of feta cheese

· ¼ cup of chopped dill

Instructions

1. To make tzatziki sauce, stir together yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, salt, dill, and garlic. Stir in grated cucumber and taste for seasonings. Squeeze the cucumber to remove excess water before adding to rest of ingredients.

2. To make Greek salad, place tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, parsley, olive oil, salt and pepper in bowl. Stir to coat. Season to taste.

3. Sauté mushrooms and onions in a sauté pan on high heat until caramelized about 5 minutes. Add garlic and fresh herbs, salt and pepper. Sauté for another minute.

4. Add whipped eggs to a medium high heat nonstick pan and scramble eggs. Add feta, dill, salt and pepper.

5. Place mushroom in pita bread, followed by potatoes, eggs, tzatziki sauce and salad mixture. You can warm the pita bread to make it pliable. Top with tzatziki sauce and Greek salad. Add additional feta, if desired. Enjoy