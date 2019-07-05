20-year-old man charged in stabbing attack at Petersburg plasma center

PETERSBURG, Va. – Petersburg Police have identified the man accused of stabbing several people Thursday afternoon at a plasma center in Petersburg.

Jairque L. Shannon, 20, of Petersburg, has been charged with three counts of malicious wounding and one count of animal cruelty in connection to the attack that has one person in critical condition.

Police were called to the Octapharma Plasma center in the 2000 block of Sycamore Street near the intersection of Crater Road around 4:40 p.m.

That is when police said a man walked into the plasma center and used a “cutting instrument” to stab several people inside. Sources said nurses and customers hid in a restroom inside that plasma center until police arrived.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Two victims were treated and released from Southside Regional Medical Center, while a male victim was transported to another hospital in critical condition and a female victim who was transferred is in stable condition.

Police have not released any details regarding a motive behind the attack.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.