Multi-vehicle crash closes I-95 north in Virginia

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – A multi-vehicle crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 95 north in Spotsylvania County. The closed lanes are between Exit 118/Thornburg and Exit 126/Spotsylvania, according to VDOT.

Drivers should expect “significant” travel delays.

Northbound traffic is being detoured at Exit 118 to Route 1 northbound, where traffic can re-enter the interstate north of the crash at Exit 126/Spotsylvania.

Additional details about the crash have not yet been released. This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

