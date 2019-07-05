Driver fires ‘multiple rounds’ from sedan; juvenile in other car wounded on Hopkins Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a driver opened fire along Hopkins Road near Chippenham Parkway and wounded a juvenile inside another vehicle Friday evening.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Meadowdale Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. for a report that a juvenile male had been shot in the leg inside a vehicle on Hopkins Road.

“It was reported that a male suspect had fired multiple rounds from a moving vehicle on Hopkins Road near Chippenham Parkway,” Lt. D.S. Proffitt with Chesterfield Police said. “The victim’s vehicle was struck during the incident along with several other vehicles.”

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured, according officials.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle was described as a green four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima.

Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!