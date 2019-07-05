Crash closes I-95 north

Flying Squirrels All-Star Week in RVA

Posted 4:59 pm, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:00PM, July 5, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — ALL-STAR WEEK in RVA

Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff

Sunday, July 7, 5-6: 30 pm. Free event on Brown’s Island, with food trucks and family area, featuring Mighty Joshua 5-6: 30 pm and Trongone Band 7-8: 30 pm. Gates open at 5 at the Diamond, game at 6:05.

Monday, July 8

All-Star Music Country Jam at Richmond Raceway Big & Rich will headline the All-Star Country Music Jam, with special guests Cowboy Troy, DJ Sinister and Mickie James. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

Eastern League Celebrity Home Run Derby & All-Star Pep Rally

Tuesday, July 9 – Gates open at 4 p.m. and the Derby is from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Featuring Three Sheets to the Wind performing following the Celebrity Home Run Derby.

All-Star Pep Rally in downtown Richmond from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in partnership with Venture Richmond at One James Center Plaza, 901 E. Cary Street.

 

2019 Eastern League All-Star Game

Wednesday, July 10, 11 am – 1 pm, live performance by DJ Ron Manila, player appearance and food trucks.

2019 Eastern League All-Star Game presented by Genworth. Gates open at 4 pm, autograph sessions to 6 pm; live pregame performance by Spiderkelly 5-7pm, first game pitch 7:05 pm, fireworks after the game.

For complete details on the All-Star Week visit https://www.milb.com/richmond/events/all-star#kick

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.