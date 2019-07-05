× Flying Squirrels All-Star Week in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. — ALL-STAR WEEK in RVA

Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff

Sunday, July 7, 5-6: 30 pm. Free event on Brown’s Island, with food trucks and family area, featuring Mighty Joshua 5-6: 30 pm and Trongone Band 7-8: 30 pm. Gates open at 5 at the Diamond, game at 6:05.

Monday, July 8

All-Star Music Country Jam at Richmond Raceway Big & Rich will headline the All-Star Country Music Jam, with special guests Cowboy Troy, DJ Sinister and Mickie James. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

Eastern League Celebrity Home Run Derby & All-Star Pep Rally

Tuesday, July 9 – Gates open at 4 p.m. and the Derby is from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Featuring Three Sheets to the Wind performing following the Celebrity Home Run Derby.

All-Star Pep Rally in downtown Richmond from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in partnership with Venture Richmond at One James Center Plaza, 901 E. Cary Street.

2019 Eastern League All-Star Game

Wednesday, July 10, 11 am – 1 pm, live performance by DJ Ron Manila, player appearance and food trucks.

2019 Eastern League All-Star Game presented by Genworth. Gates open at 4 pm, autograph sessions to 6 pm; live pregame performance by Spiderkelly 5-7pm, first game pitch 7:05 pm, fireworks after the game.

For complete details on the All-Star Week visit https://www.milb.com/richmond/events/all-star#kick