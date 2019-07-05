Firefighters save ducklings trapped in Midlothian sewer grate

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters saved a flock of ducklings trapped in a sewer grate at a Midlothian apartment complex Friday afternoon.

It happened along Paddock Drive at the Trophy Club apartments where officials said seven ducklings “found themselves in a precarious situation” after getting trapped in a retaining pond’s storm sewer grate.

Photos from the rescue show three firefighters using ladder to reach first reach the drain in the pond. Then one firefighter climbs down into the drain with a bucket to collect the birds.

The flock was then reunited with their mother, firefighters said.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.