Man wanted in Virginia sex trafficking case has ‘distinguishing’ face tattoos

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 29-year-old man known as “Trik” who is wanted in a sex trafficking case in Williamsburg.

Police responded to the 300 block of York Street for a suspicious incident call around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found two victims who were allegedly abducted and forced into prostitution by 29-year-old Evan Anthony Cole of Williamsburg.

Police said Cole also strangled, assaulted and robbed the two victims, who were treated on scene for their non-life-threatening injuries.

Cole was charged with two felony counts of sex trafficking, two felony counts of abduction, two felony counts of robbery, one felony count of strangulation and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery.

Cole is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 190 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. He has distinguishing tattoos on his face, neck and hands.

Anyone who has information about Cole’s whereabouts or this investigation is asked to contact Investigator Nichols at 757-220-6238 or call the Peninsula Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

