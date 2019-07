GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Authorities said a woman missing since Monday in Goochland County has been found safe.

Crystal Bland was last seen on July 1, according to officials with the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials posted around 9:45 p.m. that “Bland has been located and is okay.”

No additional details were released.

Anyone who has information that could help investigators was asked to call the Goochland Sheriff’s Office at 804-556-5349.

