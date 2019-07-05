× Child who disappeared July 4th found dead on Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A body found near the ocean at Virginia Beach early Friday morning was that of an 8-year-old child reported missing on July 4, according to Virginia Beach Police. The child, who was last seen alive near the water’s edge, was reported missing at about 8 p.m. near 31st Street and the ocean.

“Police continued the search throughout the night [and] at approximately 2 a.m. on July 5th, 2019 a citizen located a body along the beach at 39th Street,” a Virginia Beach Police spokesperson said. “Despite rescue efforts by citizens and police the individual was pronounced dead.”

The child’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story.