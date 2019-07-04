Alcohol likely involved in crash that injured Richmond Police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Alcohol appeared to be a "contributing factor" in a crash that injured a Richmond Police officer, according to Richmond Police.

"At approximately 1:51 a.m., an on-duty Richmond Police Officer was involved in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Ryland and Grace. The drivers of both vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The accident is currently under investigation; however, it appears alcohol was a contributing factor on the part of the civilian driver."

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.