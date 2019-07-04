AMBER Alert issued for Raequon Ashby
AMBER Alert issued for Raequon Ashby; Virginia toddler believed to be in extreme danger

Posted 1:35 am, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:46AM, July 4, 2019

FRONT ROYAL, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for 2-year-old Raequon Alan Ashby who last seen Wednesday in the 100 block of Park Way in Front Royal.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office believes the abduction happened around 4 p.m. and that Raequon is in extreme danger.

Raequon is described as a white male about one foot nine inches tall and weighing 25 pounds.

He has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a light blue Paw Patrol shirt with a dark collar and red and black light up Paw Patrol tennis shoes.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Jashar Raequon Ashby.

He is a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple camouflage shirt.

Ashby was last seen driving a 2008 Red Chrysler Town and Country minivan with VA tags VTR-8376, which was recovered abandoned around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information concerning the child, the adult and/or vehicle is urged to call 911 or the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128 or #77 on a cell.

