Suspect in custody after multiple people stabbed at Petersburg plasma center

PETERSBURG, Va. – A suspect is in custody after "several" people were stabbed Thursday afternoon at a plasma center in Petersburg, according to Petersburg Police Chief Kenneth Miller.

The developing scene is unfolding at the Octapharma Plasma center in the 2000 block of Sycamore Street near the intersection of Crater Road.

Miller said the stabbing happened inside the plasma center.

Sources said three of the victims are in critical condition.

Reporter Melissa Hipolit said detectives were talking to witnesses and collecting evidence around 6 p.m.

Sources told WTVR CBS 6 that nurses and customers are hiding in a restroom inside that plasma center.

“We have seen several people coming out of the plasma center area who appear to work there, but when we approached them they said that under corporate policy they are not allowed to talk about it,” Hipolit said.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney is headed to the scene, according to the police chief.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

