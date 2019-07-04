Lewis Ginter celebrates Fourth of July with unveiling of new ‘LOVE’ artwork

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is celebrating the Fourth of July with free admission and by unveiling the garden’s new LOVE artwork.

The popular Fourth of July event is expected to bring thousands to the garden to celebrate freedom and community. You can find the LOVE artwork in front of the conservatory.

The artwork is an extension of the iconic "Virginia is for Lovers" brand, which is celebrating its 50-year anniversary in 2019. It was made possible through a grant by Virginia Tourism Corporation and Henrico county.

Frank J. Thornton, a member of the Board of Supervisors in Henrico county, says he considers Lewis Ginter Botanical garden one of Henrico’s gems.

“This will be a seminal and important day for Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens and really for Henrico County and the Richmond area,” he said.

“Anytime we have something under the moniker of love, it’s an expression of humanity and on this particular day, for the Fourth of July, it’s an expression of patriotism,” he added.

Visitors are encouraged to take photos in front of the artwork and post them to social media with the hashtag #VisitHenrico.