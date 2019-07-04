× Richmond welcomes nearly 100 new Americans during July 4 naturalization ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. — Nearly 100 people, from more than 40 countries, became American citizens in a July 4 ceremony outside the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond.

“It’s gonna be a memorable historic event in my family because it’s going to be a celebration every single year because that’s the day I became a naturalized citizen in this country,” new American Felicia Baffour said.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture offers free U.S. Citizenship preparation classes twice a year. The next series of classes will begin in September.

The naturalization ceremony was just one of several July 4 events happening around town.

