July 4 earthquake jolts Southern California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — An earthquake with an early measure of magnitude 6.4 hit Southern California, about 150 miles north Los Angeles, on Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

At least four large aftershocks have been recorded, measuring 4.7, 3.5, 3.8 and 4.2 magnitude, officials said.

It was felt in central Los Angeles as a long, rolling quake, making buildings rock back and forth for at least several seconds.

Diane Ruggiero, general manager of the Hampton Inn and Suites Ridgecrest in Ridgecrest, told CNN’s Paul Vercammen that the hotel has significant damage.

“The chandeliers are still swinging,” she said five minutes after the quake hit at 10:33 PT. “The floor rippled.”

Los Angeles International Airport said no damage was reported on runways. “Operations remain normal,” it tweeted.

Trona, an unincorporated community in San Bernadino County, “sustained varying degrees of damage” but no injuries have been reported, according to San Bernadino County Fire’s verified Twitter account.

The epicenter was about 60 miles north-northwest of Barstow.

The National Weather Service tweeted that the earthquake was felt in Las Vegas, adding, “so far no significant damage reports.”

This is a developing story and this story will be updated as we learn more.