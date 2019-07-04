Will storms impact fireworks?Here’s an hour-by-hour look at the July 4-cast

RICHMOND, Va. -- Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are in the Fourth of July forecast. Here's a glimpse of an the hour-by-hour rain outlook.
The potential for storms will continue through the weekend, with a hot and humid air mass remaining in place. A cold front will move through the area Sunday night into Monday, resulting in slightly drier and milder air for the region.
