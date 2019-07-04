Fuel Pump serving up coffee and wine in Carytown
RICHMOND, Va. — The third coffee shop iteration of a Carytown storefront is now open.
Fuel Pump opened last month at 3200 W. Cary St., a space that was formerly home to Carytown Bistro & Coffee House and 10 Italian Cafe, the latter of which closed late last year.
Behind Fuel Pump are Andreas Waltenburg and Mary Dail, who also own The Folly, a restaurant in New York City. The couple moved from New York about three years ago.
