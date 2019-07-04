Storms cancel some Fourth of July fireworks shows

RICHMOND, Va. — A line of storms that tracked through Central Virginia on the Fourth of July prompted officials to cancel some fireworks displays while others started early or went on when there was a break in the weather.

The slow-moving storms, which continued in some areas through late evening before dissipating overnight, produced prolonged heavy downpours and localized flooding.

Richmond’s Rocketts Red Glare and Henrico County’s Red, White, and Lights were cancelled.

“No rain date is scheduled,” officials with Rocketts Red Glare said.

Henrico Recreation and Parks officials also said there was no rain date for the event.

“Sorry! This our largest event and it’s difficult to reserve multiple dates for all the resources needed to be successful,” county officials said. “We are looking at how we could still use the fireworks…stay tuned!”

Storms also cancelled the fireworks and 2019 Firemens Parade planned at the Louisa County Fairgrounds.

Fire officials blamed “weather conditions and lack of power” for cancelling the event.

Officials said the parade would not be rescheduled because of permitting and other logistics, but that the fireworks would happen Friday at 9:30 p.m.

The slow-moving storms forced other fireworks displays in the area to go on early.

Chesterfield County’s fireworks show was moved up and went on at 8:30 p.m. as did Colonial Heights fireworks show, which went off around 8:35 p.m.

Storms cancelled the Richmond Flying Squirrels game, but officials still set off the big fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.