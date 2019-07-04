Everyone thinks Halle Berry has been cast as Ariel

When news broke that Halle Bailey had been cast as Ariel in the upcoming live-action version of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” the internet grew confused.

With quick glance at the name, and her stunning face, it appeared it was Halle Berry who had been cast in the role.

Despite the mix up, Bailey’s fellow Halle couldn’t be prouder.

“In case you needed a reminder… Halles get it DONE. Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do!” the 52-year-old Oscar winner tweeted.

A few hours after Berry’s tweet, Bailey replied, “this means the world. happy to share names with you … love you lots.”

Bailey, 19, forms half the R&B duo Chloe x Halle. It will be exciting to see her take on Ariel, who trades in her beautiful singing voice for human legs.

Bailey tweeted that landing the role is “a dream come true.”

Rob Marshall is set to direct, and Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are in talks to star. The film is produced by John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” said Marshall in a statement announcing the news on Wednesday.