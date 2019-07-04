Driver crashes into Little Caesars in Midlothian

Suspect in custody after multiple people stabbed at Petersburg plasma center
Posted 7:35 pm, July 4, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A driver crashed into the front of a Little Caesars Pizza shop in Chesterfield County Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the restaurant in Midlothian on Mount Pisgah Drive.

Police have not yet said if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

