× One person killed, teen girl shot at Stafford gas station

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed and an 18-year-old girl hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting outside a Virginia gas station. A 911 call led Stafford County Sheriff’s investigators to the 5 Twelve Gas Station, on Garrisonville Road, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“As deputies arrived on scene two people were found unresponsive in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds to the upper body,” a Stafford County Sheriff’s spokesperson said. “An off-duty EMT was also on scene rendering aid to the victims.”

The male shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Laura Guadalupe Gomez-De La Cruz, 18, of Stafford, was also shot. She was rushed to the hospital where she remained in critical condition.

“An eyewitness reported seeing a dark-colored sedan leaving the parking lot of the business at a high rate of speed, headed Eastbound on Garrisonville Road,” the sheriff’s spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Jamie Wright, at (540) 658-4450.