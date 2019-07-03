VDOT ‘Don’t drive lit’ signs highlight sober driver on Fourth of July weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is urging drivers in the Commonwealth to be careful on the roadways this July 4th and over the weekend.

On Interstate 95 and highways across the state, you may see a friendly reminder to designate before you celebrate this holiday weekend.

“You’re not a firework, don’t drive lit,” is being displayed on digital message board signs as a way to reach out to Virginia drivers. VDOT also posted an image of the sign on its social media accounts this week.

More people die in drunk driving crashes in July than any other month, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

With the Fourth of July falling on a weekday, many Virginians and people across the country are planning ahead for a long holiday weekend.

Virginia State Police is encouraging drivers to think ahead for their celebratory travel plans.

State police are encouraging drivers to arrange a designated driver, use a rideshare service or taxi, or utilize public transportation to get home safely.

As part of their efforts to increase safety and reduce traffic fatalities on Virginia’s highways, Virginia State Police will increase patrols from 12:01 a.m. Wednesday (July 3, 2019) through midnight Friday (July 5, 2019) as part of the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.).