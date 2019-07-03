Summer Travel Tips

July 3, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - Millions of us are traveling over the holiday weekend and while vacations are a time to decompress and unplug from work, should you still keep a schedule? Longwood University Professor and Neuroscientist Catherine L. Franssen joins host Cheryl Miler to discuss the importance of planning ahead to avoid extra stress that can develop this time of year.

