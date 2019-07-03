“Soulful Wednesday” with J Gott (Da Poet)

RICHMOND, Va. - Gott Promotions presents “Soulful Wednesday”, a weekly open mic night and dinner party to give Poets, Singers, and Comedians a chance to promote their talents. Poet J Gott brought Nicole Handsom and Special K on set this morning for a special poetic presentation and to showcase the upcoming event. For more information you can visit @gottpromotions on Instagram and Facebook or email him atjgottdapoet@gmail.com.

 

Event Details:

Wednesday, July 10th 2019 7-10pm

63Thirty5 Restaurant

6335 Jahnke Rd, Richmond Va 23225

