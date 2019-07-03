Should couples retire together?

RICHMOND, Va. - Retiring together may seem like a good plan, but your family finances may suffer a blow. JB Bryan returns to Virginia This Morning to give Bill and Cheryl her take on whether or not couples should retire together. JB Bryan facilitates weekly webinars and seminars on Wednesdays and Sundays. For more information you can visit: www.JBBryan.com.
