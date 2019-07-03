Carbon monoxide alarms prompt partial Short Pump Town Center evacuation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Alarms indicating elevated levels of carbon monoxide prompted the evacuation of approximately 15 stores at Short Pump Town Center in Henrico County, according to a Henrico Fire spokesperson.

The Wednesday afternoon evacuation lasted about 45 minutes.

Shoppers were allowed to return to some stores starting at about 2:30 p.m., the fire department spokesperson said.

No, a new @Apple product did not come out today. Part of @ShortPumpMall has been evacuated due to carbon monoxide. pic.twitter.com/Pwynnv0EG5 — Aaron Jay Ledesma (@aaronjayledesma) July 3, 2019

No injuries were reported. The incident remained under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Love to eat? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

