Carbon monoxide alarms prompt partial Short Pump Town Center evacuation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Alarms indicating elevated levels of carbon monoxide prompted the evacuation of approximately 15 stores at Short Pump Town Center in Henrico County, according to a Henrico Fire spokesperson.
The Wednesday afternoon evacuation lasted about 45 minutes.
Shoppers were allowed to return to some stores starting at about 2:30 p.m., the fire department spokesperson said.
No injuries were reported. The incident remained under investigation.
This is a developing story.
