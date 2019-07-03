× Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Town of Crewe

TOWN OF CREWE, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a ‘suspicious death’ after a man’s body was found in an alley in the Town of Crewe Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately, 4:59 p.m., state police were notified by the Crewe Police Department about an adult male found deceased in an alley in the 200 block of Guy Avenue

The body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for an autopsy and positive identification.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Richmond Field Office is investigating this incident as a suspicious death.

State police is asking for the public’s help with any information about the active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information in reference to the incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or contact us by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.