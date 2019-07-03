How the Hanover Teacher of the Year makes learning fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Mara Lambert isn't just the technology resource teacher at Liberty Middle School. She's Hanover County's "Teacher of the Year." She’ll tell you she got there by putting a little “fun” in most of her lessons.

The lesson today is reflective writing on the students' time at middle school, but in a unique way.

"We're creating stop motion photo/videos to give to our rising 6th graders," Ms. Lambert said, “to give them tips and tricks on things like how to maneuver through middle school."

The trick, she said, was keeping students engaged.

"I think it's important because it teaches us things and at the same time, we have fun doing it," 8th grader Grace Campbell said.

"They think differently," Ms. Lambert remarked. “They learn differently. One of my kids said to me, 'Quick, can I look that up on YouTube'? That's how they learn. So, when you're sitting in a classroom lined up in rows like it was when we grew up, they don't learn that way."

Watch Building Better Minds with Rob Cardwell every Wednesday on CBS 6.