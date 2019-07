× Man killed in Mosby Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Mosby Court Wednesday morning.

Officers found a man in his 20’s suffering a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of Redd St around 2:30 a.m.

Medics transported him with life-threatening injuries to the hospital but he died a short time later.

Investigators say vehicles were also damaged by gunfire.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.