Heat, storm threat in Fourth of July forecast

RICHMOND, Va. -- High heat and humidity will hang around Wednesday with afternoon heat index values in the range of 100 to 105 degrees.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and will continue through mid-evening.

Hot and humid weather will continue into the 4th of July weekend, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely each day.

There is a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather the afternoon of July 4. The main threat would be for dangerous wind gusts. With high Dew Point temperatures any storm that occurs over the next few days would bring the potential for very heavy rainfall.

A weak cold front will move through the area on Monday, bringing us a break from the heat, humidity, and storms for a couple of days. The pattern looks much drier next week, with much less energy across the area. There are still signs of a stronger push of mild air the following weekend. There are currently no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

