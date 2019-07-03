Man killed in Richmond shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man in 20's was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Richmond, according to police.

"Officers responded to the 1900 block of Redd Street, after they heard gunfire in the area," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "When officers arrived, they located an adult male in his 20's. The victim was transported to the emergency room, with an apparent life-threatening gunshot injury. While at the hospital, the victim succumbed to his injury."

The victim's name has not been released. Police are collecting information about a suspect and motive in the shooting.

The crime was reported at about 2:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incidents is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.