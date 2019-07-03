Calling All Pets To Strike a Pose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Animal League (RAL) gives you the chance to make your pet a star with their annual calendar contest! Pets compete in a fundraising contest with the top fundraiser winning the 2020 cover, and the top 12 to be featured on their own month. RAL Staff member Lauren Decker joins host Jessica Noll on Virginia This Morning to explain the details: the contest

runs June 17 through August 17 and will end with a Countdown Party at the North Chesterfield Shelter. For more information and to enter you can visit www.ral.org/calendarcontest.