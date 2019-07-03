How you can help Anthem LemonAid fight childhood cancer! 🍋

RICHMOND, Va. — Anthem LemonAid is returning to Central Virginia Friday, July 19 – Sunday, July 21.

The signature event has been raising money to help children fight cancer at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU (CHoR) since 2001.

“This summer, Richmond-area families, businesses and community organizations, can join together to make a big difference for local kids with cancer by setting up a lemonade stand the weekend of July 19-21,” Rachel Bruni, Executive Director, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Children’s Hospital Foundation, said. “It’s free to participate and supplies are provided. Every registered participant will receive lemonade mix, cups, a pitcher, a banner, stickers and sunglasses. Stands can be set up at one of the approved partner retail locations or at a place of participants’ choosing, such as a local business, front yard, or neighborhood pool.”

Instead of buying lemonade from the stand, thirsty neighbors make a donation in exchange for the refreshing drink.

All the money raised from Anthem LemonAid will “support the $250,000 fundraising goal,” Bruni said.

Anthem LemonAid has raised more than $1.5 million to fight pediatric cancer in central Virginia.

WTVR CBS 6 is once again a proud sponsor of Anthem LemonAid. Be sure to stop by our booth outside the CBS 6 studios at the corner of Tilden and Broad streets (3301 W. Broad Street) Friday, July 19 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Click here for more stand locations!

Additional sponsors include Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, The Goddard School, Virginia Credit Union, RVA Primrose Schools, Call Federal Credit Union, Chick-fil-A Richmond, Richmond Family Magazine, Kroger, Sam’s Club, Walmart and Sweet Frog.

To learn more and register for Anthem LemonAid, click here.

