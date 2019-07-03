Teen mows American flag to honor fallen military friend

HASLET, Texas -- A fallen solider is getting a very unique honor.

Teenager Cameron James said he mowed this the lawn to resemble the American flag to remember Kevin Christian.

Christian, 21, died Sunday from a self inflicted gunshot wound while patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border, the Military Times reported.

James said he and Christian were friends who met while Boy Scouts.

"He was just a role model for me, so I wanted to make sure he was missed by even the people who didn't know him," Cameron James said.

It took the 17-year-old about four hours to mow the flag. He put the mower on different settings and used a weed eater to finish the job.

 

