Shooting victim dropped off at Richmond fire station

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Richmond.

A witness dropped off the shooting victim at Richmond Fire Station #15, on First Avenue, just after 2 p.m. The shooting victim was then taken to the hospital with injuries that were considered life threatening, police said.

The shooting was reported blocks away along the 3100 block of 3rd Avenue, according to Richmond Police.

No additional information about the shooting victim, potential suspect, nor motive has been released at this time.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.