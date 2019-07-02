2 bodies found in pond
Cyclist killed
$20,000 reward offered

Young King Jai

Posted 1:54 pm, July 2, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va- Jarius Smith, better known as “Young King Jai” is a talented youngest star on the rise,  kidpreneur and best local activist nominee at just 11 years old. He wants his positive message to have a great impact on today’s youth. He will performance LIVE Saturday, August 17th at the 757 Black Girls Rock Event in Chesapeake, VA.  For more information or to check out his music videos, you can visit his personal website at: https://www.youngkingjai.com/.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.