RICHMOND, Va- Jarius Smith, better known as “Young King Jai” is a talented youngest star on the rise, kidpreneur and best local activist nominee at just 11 years old. He wants his positive message to have a great impact on today’s youth. He will performance LIVE Saturday, August 17th at the 757 Black Girls Rock Event in Chesapeake, VA. For more information or to check out his music videos, you can visit his personal website at: https://www.youngkingjai.com/.
