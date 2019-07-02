RACC offering $4 pet adoptions in honor of Fourth of July 🇺🇸

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – In celebration of the Fourth of July holiday, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is offering a special adoption deal you need to know about.

RACC is offering $4 pet adoptions for one day only, Wednesday, July 3.

Officials say the shelter is currently at capacity with 444 homeless pets as the summer brings an influx of animals who need temporary shelter.

“Please take advantage of this great pre-Independence Day offer to support RACC and its efforts on behalf of our four-legged friends!” said Mayor Levar M. Stoney.

The shelter will stay open an additional hour Wednesday, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The shelter will be closed July 4 and 5, but open for normal weekend business hours on Saturday (12 p.m. - 5 p.m.) and Sunday (12p.m. – 4p.m.).

The regular price for adoptions is $100, which includes a spay or neuter procedure, age-appropriate vaccinations, flea/tick treatment while in shelter, Heartworm/FIV test, and a microchip.

To adopt a pet from RACC, you must be 18 years of age or older, provide a current photo ID (driver’s license or state ID card), and provide a carrier for your adopted cat or a leash and collar for your adopted dog. You must also complete an adoption application form and interview process to ensure that each pet adopted will be matched to the most compatible new owner.

For more information about the adoption process click here.