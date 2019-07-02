Police identify man hit and killed while lying on I-85

PETERSBURG Va. — Police have identified the man who witnesses say was lying in a travel lane on Interstate 85 when he was struck and killed early Sunday morning. Troopers responded to a pedestrian fatality on northbound I-85, just south of exit 69, at approximately 3:17 a.m.

“According to witnesses, an adult male was found lying in the northbound travel lane when he was struck by a Toyota RAV 4,” Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said.

The pedestrian, identified as Roy Lee Barnhardt, 62, of Bear, Delaware, was pronounced dead at the scene. The body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for autopsy and examination.

The driver of the Toyota RAV 4 remained on scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has information in reference to this incident, they are encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or contact us by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.