Driver charged after killing cyclist who stopped on shoulder of the road

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police identified a Maryland cyclist killed when a driver struck him in Northumberland County. State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a bicycle at eastbound Route 360, near Liberty Road, on July 1 at approximately 11:55 a.m.

“The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a 1986 Dodge pickup, driven by, Kenneth Hudnall, 60, of Reedville, Va., was traveling eastbound on Route 360 when he struck, Paul L. Taylor, 67, of Pikesville, MD., as he was stopped on his bicycle on the eastbound side of Route 360, on the paved portion of the shoulder,” said a state police spokesperson.

Taylor was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Hudnall was wearing his seat belt and did not sustain injuries. He has been charged with reckless driving.

The crash remained under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.