Man in hospital with serious injuries after single-engine plane overturns, crashes at Chesterfield airport

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after the single-engine plane he was flying overturned at the Chesterfield County Airport.

On Tuesday around 8:40 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-engine plane crash at the airport.

Police say a small single-engine homemade plane was taxiing on the runway when it inadvertently left the ground, came back down and skidded off the runway. The plane then overturned entrapping the pilot.

The male pilot, 69, of Midlothian, Va. was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Chesterfield Fire/EMS, Chesterfield P. D. and airport personnel assisted at the scene of the crash.

The FAA has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.