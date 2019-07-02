× Man fighting for life after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Richmond Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Ruffin Rd. in the Davee Gardens Community after receiving reports of a man who had been shot.

When they arrived, they found an adult male in his 20’s suffering from an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the emergency room.

No suspect information is available at this time, and Major Crimes Detectives are attempting to gather additional information that may assist this investigation. Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.